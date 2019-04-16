Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-Colombia's March crude output up 3.3 pct vs year ago

    BOGOTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in
Colombia reached an average of 884,815 barrels per day (bpd) in
March, the Energy Ministry said on Tuesday, up 3.3 percent from
the same month last year.
    Natural gas production for March was 1.04 billion cubic feet
per day, the ministry said in a statement, up 11 percent
year-on-year.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of
Colombia's oil.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output by month.

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
             2019        2018
 JAN         898         860
 FEB         892         823
 MAR         884         856
 APR                     865
 MAY                     866
 JUNE                    863
 JULY                    860
 AUG                     866
 SEPT                    868
 OCT                     879
 NOV                     883
 DEC                     889
 (Note: Some figures may have been modified slightly by the
Energy Ministry since they were initially released.)

Source: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Leslie Adler)
