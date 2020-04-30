TABLE-Colombia's March crude output down 3% year-on-year

BOGOTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in Colombia reached an average of 857,113 barrels per day (bpd) in March, the energy ministry said on Thursday, down 3% from production in the same month last year. Natural gas output last month was 1.06 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), the ministry said in a statement, up 1.6% compared with March 2019. State-run Ecopetrol produces a majority of Colombia's oil. Daily oil production averaged 885,851 bpd in 2019. The government expects crude output this year to be in a range of 750,000 to 850,000 bpd, down from earlier estimates of around 900,000 bpd owing to the negative impact of coronavirus on global oil markets. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output by month. CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2020 2019 JAN 883 898 FEB 878 892 MAR 857 884 APR 891 MAY 894 JUNE 892 JULY 868 AUG 883 SEPT 879 OCT 882 NOV 880 DEC 882 (Note: Some figures may have been modified by the ministry since they were initially released.) (Reporting by Bogota newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Lisa Shumaker)