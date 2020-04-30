Noticias de Mercados
April 30, 2020 / 9:27 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

TABLE-Colombia's March crude output down 3% year-on-year

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    BOGOTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in
Colombia reached an average of 857,113 barrels per day (bpd) in
March, the energy ministry said on Thursday, down 3% from
production in the same month last year. 
    Natural gas output last month was 1.06 billion cubic feet
per day (bcfd), the ministry said in a statement, up 1.6%
compared with March 2019.  
    State-run Ecopetrol produces a majority of
Colombia's oil. 
    Daily oil production averaged 885,851 bpd in 2019. The
government expects crude output this year to be in a range of
750,000 to 850,000 bpd, down from earlier estimates of around
900,000 bpd owing to the negative impact of coronavirus on
global oil markets.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output by month.

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
             2020        2019
 JAN         883         898
 FEB         878         892
 MAR         857         884
 APR                     891
 MAY                     894
 JUNE                    892
 JULY                    868
 AUG                     883
 SEPT                    879
 OCT                     882
 NOV                     880
 DEC                     882
 (Note: Some figures may have been modified by the ministry since
they were initially released.)

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Lisa Shumaker)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below