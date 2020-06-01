Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-Colombia April crude output slides 10.6% as pandemic hits demand, prices

    BOGOTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in Colombia
averaged 796,164 barrels per day (bpd) in April, the energy
ministry said on Monday, down 10.6% from a year earlier due to
crashing oil prices slumping fuel demand during the coronavirus
pandemic. 
    Natural gas output in April was 827 million cubic feet per
day (mcfd), the ministry said in a statement, down 19% compared
with the same month last year.  
    State-run Ecopetrol produces a majority of
Colombia's oil. 
    Daily oil production averaged 885,851 bpd in 2019. The
government expects crude output this year to be in a range of
750,000 to 850,000 bpd, down from earlier estimates of around
900,000 bpd owing to the negative impact of coronavirus on
global oil markets.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output by month.

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
             2020        2019
 JAN         883         898
 FEB         878         892
 MAR         857         884
 APR         796         891
 MAY                     894
 JUNE                    892
 JULY                    868
 AUG                     883
 SEPT                    879
 OCT                     882
 NOV                     880
 DEC                     882
 (Note: Some figures may have been modified by the ministry since
they were initially released.)

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)
