TABLE-Colombia April crude output slides 10.6% as pandemic hits demand, prices

BOGOTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in Colombia averaged 796,164 barrels per day (bpd) in April, the energy ministry said on Monday, down 10.6% from a year earlier due to crashing oil prices slumping fuel demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Natural gas output in April was 827 million cubic feet per day (mcfd), the ministry said in a statement, down 19% compared with the same month last year. State-run Ecopetrol produces a majority of Colombia's oil. Daily oil production averaged 885,851 bpd in 2019. The government expects crude output this year to be in a range of 750,000 to 850,000 bpd, down from earlier estimates of around 900,000 bpd owing to the negative impact of coronavirus on global oil markets. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output by month. CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2020 2019 JAN 883 898 FEB 878 892 MAR 857 884 APR 796 891 MAY 894 JUNE 892 JULY 868 AUG 883 SEPT 879 OCT 882 NOV 880 DEC 882 (Note: Some figures may have been modified by the ministry since they were initially released.) (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)