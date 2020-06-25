Noticias de Mercados
TABLE-Colombia May crude output slides 18.2% as pandemic hits demand, prices

    BOGOTA, June 25 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in Colombia
averaged 732,120 barrels per day (bpd) in May, the energy
ministry said on Thursday, down 18.2% from a year earlier after
wells were closed due to slumping oil prices amid the
coronavirus pandemic. 
    Natural gas output in April was 938.7 million cubic feet per
day (mcfd), the ministry said in a statement, down 8.3% compared
with the same month last year.  
    State-run Ecopetrol produces a majority of
Colombia's oil. 
    Daily oil production averaged 894,519 bpd in 2019. Following
revised outlook guidance, the government sees 2020 production in
a range of 820,000 to 850,000 bpd.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output by month.

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
             2020        2019
 JAN         883         898
 FEB         878         892
 MAR         857         884
 APR         796         891
 MAY         732         894
 JUNE                    892
 JULY                    868
 AUG                     883
 SEPT                    879
 OCT                     882
 NOV                     880
 DEC                     882
 (Note: Some figures may have been modified by the ministry since
they were initially released.)

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
