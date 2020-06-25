TABLE-Colombia May crude output slides 18.2% as pandemic hits demand, prices

BOGOTA, June 25 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in Colombia averaged 732,120 barrels per day (bpd) in May, the energy ministry said on Thursday, down 18.2% from a year earlier after wells were closed due to slumping oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. Natural gas output in April was 938.7 million cubic feet per day (mcfd), the ministry said in a statement, down 8.3% compared with the same month last year. State-run Ecopetrol produces a majority of Colombia's oil. Daily oil production averaged 894,519 bpd in 2019. Following revised outlook guidance, the government sees 2020 production in a range of 820,000 to 850,000 bpd. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output by month. CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2020 2019 JAN 883 898 FEB 878 892 MAR 857 884 APR 796 891 MAY 732 894 JUNE 892 JULY 868 AUG 883 SEPT 879 OCT 882 NOV 880 DEC 882 (Note: Some figures may have been modified by the ministry since they were initially released.) (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)