Noticias de Mercados
December 14, 2018 / 4:01 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

TABLE-Colombia's November crude output up 3.8 pct vs year ago

    BOGOTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Crude oil production in Colombia
reached an average of 883,239 barrels per day (bpd) in November,
the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Friday, up 3.8 percent
from the same month a year ago.
    Natural gas production for November was 1.04 billion cubic
feet per day, the ministry said in a statement, up 9.5 percent
year-on-year.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of
Colombia's oil.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output.
    
    CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
             2018     2017
 JAN         860      860
 FEB         823      864
 MAR         856      804
 APR         865      857
 MAY         866      851
 JUNE        863      856
 JULY        860      856
 AUG         866      858
 SEPT        868      852
 OCT         879      863
 NOV         883      851
 DEC                  870
 (Note: Some figures may have been modified slightly by the
Energy Ministry since they were initially released.)

Source: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom
Editing by Frances Kerry)
