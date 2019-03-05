Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline bombed for tenth time in 2019

BOGOTA, March 5 (Reuters) - A bomb has damaged a section of Colombia’s Cano Limon pipeline in eastern Arauca province, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said, the tenth attack on the pipeline this year.

Oil spilled by the Monday bombing, which took place in the Saravena municipality near the border with Venezuela, was contained in the crater left by the explosion, the company said in a post on Twitter.

The pipeline was not pumping at the time of the attack.

There have been more than a dozen attacks on Colombian pipelines so far in 2019. There were more than 80 bombings on the 485-mile (780-km) Cano Limon in 2018, which kept it offline for most of the year.

Although Ecopetrol did not name the group responsible, a military source said the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, were responsible.

The 2,000-strong ELN regularly attacks oil infrastructure. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Bernadette Baum)