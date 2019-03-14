Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline bombed for 11th time in 2019

BOGOTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Cano Limon oil pipeline was bombed on Wednesday in eastern Arauca province, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said, the 11th time it has been attacked this year.

Explosive devices were detonated along the pipeline in a rural area of Arauquita municipality near the border with Venezuela. An Ecopetrol representative said it would not be clear until Thursday whether any oil spilled.

The pipeline was not pumping at the time of the bombing.

There have been more than a dozen attacks on Colombian pipelines so far in 2019, eleven of them on Cano Limon. There were more than 80 attacks on the 485-mile (780-km) pipeline in 2018, which kept it offline for most of the year.

Although Ecopetrol does not usually name groups responsible, oil infrastructure bombings are regularly carried out by leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

The ELN opposes multinational companies, saying they seize natural resources without benefiting Colombians. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)