Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline damaged by second bomb attack this week

BOGOTA, June 28 (Reuters) - A bomb attack on Colombia’s Cano Limon pipeline caused a small crude oil spill late on Thursday, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Friday.

The attack was the second to hit the pipeline in eastern Arauca province this week.

The spill was contained in the crater left by the explosion, the company said in a statement. The pipeline was not operating at the time of the bombing.

It was the 20th attack this year on the 485-mile (780-km) Cano Limon, which was offline for most of 2018 because of more than 80 bombings.

There have been more than two dozen attacks on Colombian pipelines so far this year.

Ecopetrol did not name the group responsible, but the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) rebel group, considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, regularly attacks oil infrastructure. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra; editing by Jonathan Oatis)