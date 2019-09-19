Bomb damages Colombia pipeline, causes fire

BOGOTA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A bomb damaged a section of Colombia’s Transandino pipeline in southwestern Putumayo province late on Wednesday, state-run oil company Ecopetrol said.

The attack occurred in the El Libano area of Orito municipality, the company said in a statement. It ruptured part of the pipeline and caused a fire.

The military is working to secure the area so that technical staff can reach the site, Ecopetrol added.

It was the eighteenth attack this year on the 306 km (190 mile) pipeline, which was not in operation at the time of the bombing, but the first in Putumayo.

Although Ecopetrol did not name the group responsible, the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels - considered a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union - regularly attack oil infrastructure.

