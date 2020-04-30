Colombia's central bank cuts key lending rate to 3.25%

BOGOTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank board unanimously cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.25% on Thursday, as policymakers tried to boost the semi-paralyzed economy during a nationwide coronavirus quarantine.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters survey last week had expected a cut of 50 basis points, with a minority predicting cuts of other amounts.

The board also announced additional liquidity measures meant to bolster the economy. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)