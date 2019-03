SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio on Friday bought an additional stake of 19.5 million preferred shares in natural gas distribution company Comgas, which it already controls, for nearly 1.6 billion reais ($414 million), the company said. ($1 = 3.8644 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

