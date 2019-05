May 9 (Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Airlines said on Thursday it has “full confidence” in its Boeing 737 MAX planes, which have been grounded worldwide since March after two fatal crashes.

Copa CEO Pedro Heilbron said in a call with analysts that he expected the planes to fly again after the end of July, although he said he would have more certainty on a date after the end of May. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Paul Simao)