Panama's Copa expects to resume operating Boeing 737 MAX planes in July

May 8 (Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Holdings expects to resume operating its six Boeing 737 MAX planes in July, the company said on Wednesday, aligning its expected timeline with that of several other global carriers.

The Boeing planes have been grounded worldwide since March after two deadly crashes. Copa also said it had not received two new MAX planes in March because of the global grounding.

The company made the announcement as part of its quarterly earnings release, in which it reported a net income of $89 million, compared with $136 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun in Sao Paulo; Editing by Peter Cooney)