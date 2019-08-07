Panama's Copa Airlines reports flat profit despite Boeing MAX grounding

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Airlines on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit of $50.9 million, roughly the same as a year ago, in spite of the prolonged grounding of its most cost-efficient planes, the Boeing 737 MAX, following two deadly accidents.

Copa was expecting to receive seven MAX planes since the grounding began, bringing its MAX fleet to a total of 13, the company said in a securities filing. It operated a fleet of 104 planes in the quarter. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Bangalore newsroom; editing by Bill Berkrot)