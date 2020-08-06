Panama's Copa Airlines plans to restart some flights in mid August

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Airlines said on Thursday it has received government approval to restart flights in mid-August to about 10 destinations, after spending months with its entire fleet grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copa CEO Pedro Heilbron said the restart will be limited and some of the destinations will include New York, Miami and Sao Paulo. Originally, Copa said it planned to restart flights only in September.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese