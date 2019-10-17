Brazil's Copel to invest $700 mln to modernize power grids by 2025 - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run power firm Copel will invest 2.9 billion reais ($700.03 million) to modernize its distribution network by 2025, the company said in a securities filing later on Wednesday. Copel added its modernization projects include building approximately 25,000 kilometers (15534.28 miles) of new power grids and also investments in smart grids and automation in Southern-state of Parana.

The state-run company also emphasized investments are aimed at improving its electric infrastructure, especially in the rural area of Parana.

$1 = 4.1427 reais Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama