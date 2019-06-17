Noticias de Mercados
June 17, 2019 / 1:44 PM / a few seconds ago

Copersucar sees 50% ethanol demand rise in U.S. with new E15 policy

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Copersucar SA, the world’s largest sugar and ethanol merchant, projects that ethanol demand in the United States could increase by 50% when the new policy to year-round sales of E15 is fully implemented.

Copersucar’s Chief Executive João Roberto Teixeira said in a call with reporters on Monday that the company sees strong potential for ethanol sales in the U.S., where it operates with its subsidiary Eco-Energy, in the next two to three years.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Nick Zieminski

