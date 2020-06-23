Noticias de Mercados
June 23, 2020

Copersucar says bulk of sugar sales hedged; sees ethanol market recovery



SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar SA said on Tuesday that the bulk of its sugar sales for the 2020-21 season has been already hedged, as the company prepares for a busy sugar trading campaign in the new season.

Copersucar, who partners Cargill in the world’s largest sugar trader Alvean Sugar SL, sees global demand for sugar stable in 2020-21 despite a sharp increase in Brazilian exports. The company, which controls U.S. ethanol trader Eco-Energy, sees a gradual recovery in the global ethanol markets and possibly higher U.S. exports to Brazil later this year.

Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

