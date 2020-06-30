Noticias de Mercados
UPDATE 1-BHP-backed SolGold makes second attempt on Canada's Cornerstone

(Adds comment from Cornerstone shareholder)

June 30 (Reuters) - BHP-backed SolGold Plc, the copper-gold company focused on Ecuador, is making a second attempt to take over Canada’s Cornerstone Capital Resources , whose largest shareholder said the approach is likely to be rebuffed.

The all-stock transaction of 11 SolGold ordinary shares for each Cornerstone share represents a premium of around 22% to the company’s closing price on Monday, SolGold said in a statement.

Shares of Cornerstone gained 13.5% to C$3.62 in Toronto.

At a market capitalization of C$103.1 million ($75.35 million), Cornerstone has an 8% stake in SolGold, making it its fourth biggest shareholder, and 15% of the Ecuadorian entity owning the Cascabel project.

It also has other gold, silver and copper projects in Ecuador and Chile.

SolGold in May announced a financing package of up to $150 million with streaming company Franco-Nevada Corp to develop its Alpala project.

Its previous offer for Cornerstone in February 2019, representing a premium of around 20%, was rejected on the grounds that it was undervalued.

“The previous proposal was dead on arrival. I expect it will be the same this time around,” said Maxit Capital Chief Executive Bob Sangha, who owns a 19.4% stake in Cornerstone, according to Refinitiv.

BHP,, the world’s biggest miner, owns 15.31% of SolGold, while Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd owns 15.23%, Refinitiv data shows.

$1 = 1.3683 Canadian dollars Reporting by Clara Denina; additional reporting by Jeff Lewis; editing by Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang

