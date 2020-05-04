Brazil prosecutors file suit to close BRF plant amid spread of COVID-19 - statement

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - State prosecutors in Rio Grande do Sul filed a law suit to close two plants in Brazil’s southernmost state for at least 15 days to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and protect factory workers, according to a statement on Monday.

Rio Grande do Sul state prosecutors are seeking court permission to temporarily close a meat processing facility operated by BRF SA in the town of Lajeado and another plant operated by a non-listed meat-packing company in the same municipality.

BRF did not have an immediate comment. ( Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)