January 30, 2020 / 11:18 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 4 hours ago

Corteva sales rise on higher North America volume, Latam prices

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pesticides and seed producer Corteva Agriscience reported a 6% rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its seeds and a herbicide in North America and better pricing in Latin America.

Net sales rose to $2.98 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.82 billion a year earlier.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Corteva came in at $45 million, or 6 cents per share, in the three months, from $752 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier, when it had booked charges related to integration and separation. (Reporting by Taru Jain and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

