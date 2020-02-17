Brazil's Cosan expects higher cane crush, sugar output in 2020-21

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and energy company Cosan SA expects cane crushing in the new center-south season that starts in April to be larger than volumes seen in the last two crops, as favorable weather improves crop prospects.

Cosan, which partners with Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the 50-50 venture Raízen, the world’s largest sugar maker, expects higher sugar production in Brazil in 2020-21 due to improved sugar prices in New York and a weaker Brazilian currency, which boosted forward sales by Brazilian mills. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)