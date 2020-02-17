UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cosan expects higher sugar output in 2020-21; shares fall

(Adds comments from company executive, comments from banks on Cosan results)

By Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and energy company Cosan SA expects cane crushing in the new center-south season that starts in April to be larger than volumes seen in the last two crops as favorable weather improves crop prospects.

Cosan, which partners with Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the 50-50 venture Raízen, the world’s largest sugar maker, expects higher sugar production in Brazil in 2020-21 due to improved sugar prices in New York and a weaker Brazilian currency, which boosted forward sales by Brazilian mills.

Phillipe Casale, Cosan’s investor relations manager, said during an earnings call with analysts that mills in Brazil in general should have a more balanced production mix between sugar and ethanol in the new crop that starts in April than in the previous two crops, when cane allocation to sugar production fell to an all-time low near 35%.

Cosan announced on Friday a net profit of 392 million reais ($90.65 million) in the quarter ended in December compared with 730 million reais a year earlier. Cane crushing at Raízen ended 2019 at 59.6 million tonnes, similar to the previous year.

The company released on Monday, before the earnings call, a new guidance for its businesses in 2020. It said Raízen cane crush should reach a volume between 61-64 million tonnes in the new crop.

Cosan shares were losing near 4% in Sao Paulo on Monday at 79.63 reais.

Credit Suisse said in a note to clients that quarterly results for the Raízen Energia division were negative, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) falling more than 20% due to a strategy to carry inventories (sugar and ethanol) to sell at a later period.

Bank BTG Pactual was more positive. It said EBITDA numbers “don’t tell the whole story”, saying the earnings report had a “strong set of underlying results.”

Raízen is also one of Brazil’s largest fuel distributors. Cosan said the company should benefit in 2020 from an expected increase in fuel sales, as the Brazilian economy continues to recover and GDP is expected to grow more than 2%. (Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Roberto Samora; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)