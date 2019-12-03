Cosan's subsidiary Raízen taking part in Brazil's refinery bidding round

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy group Cosan Ltd said on Tuesday its subsidiary Raízen is taking part in the bidding round organized by state-run oil company Petrobras for the sale of refineries in the country.

Cosan’s chief financial officer Marcelo Martins told analysts and investors that Raízen is still evaluating the possibility of buying a refinery from Petrobras and said that the return required would be quite high for the risk. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)