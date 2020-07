SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Cosan SA said on Tuesday that its planned reorganization may involve the capitalization of all operating units controlled and co-controlled by the group.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, Cosan said the viability of the potential capitalizations of each of the units will be weighed separately and depend on variables that the company does not control. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)