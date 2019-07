SAN JOSE, July 22 (Reuters) - The Costa Rican central bank on Monday lowered its 2019 economic growth projection to 2.2% from 3.2%, citing weak global growth, adverse climatic shocks and declining prices for key agricultural exports, among other factors.

The central bank also lowered its 2020 economic growth outlook to 2.6% from 3.0% (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Anthony Esposito)