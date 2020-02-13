Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's Boticario eyes bid for Coty ops in Brazil -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Grupo Boticario is analyzing a bid for the Brazilian operations of Coty Inc, Boticario Chief Executive Artur Grynbaum said on Thursday, according to a report on the website of Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico.

Grynbaum said the group is considering a bid that would be delivered next month to Coty’s financial advisor, Credit Suisse Group AG.

Spokespersons for Boticario and Coty did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Sandra Maler)

