Brazil ex-central bank chief Goldfajn joins Credit Suisse

BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Former Brazil central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn will become chairman of the board at investment bank Credit Suisse’s Brasil unit, it said in a statement on Thursday, roughly six months after Goldfajn stepped down at the monetary authority.

Goldfajn will assume the position on Sept. 16 and assist in developing the wealth management and investment banking segments for Credit Suisse in the region, according to the statement. (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier Writing by Jake Spring, Editing by Franklin Paul)