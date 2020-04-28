BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa posts higher Q1 sales, profit, but fall expected

ZAGREB, April 28 (Reuters) - Atlantic Grupa, a leading Croatian food company present in eight countries and exporting to more than 40 markets worldwide, says:

* Q1 sales rose year-on-year by 6.6% to 1.281 billion kuna ($183.81 million) % reaching 121.3 million kuna, while net profit rose 10.6% to 89.3 million kuna

* Sales were the strongest at home market rising 6.9% year-on-year to 427.4 million kuna. Serbia followed with 272.7 million kuna where the sales fell 2.9%. The strongest rise in sales, amounting to 13.2%, was recorded in Slovenia where the figure reached 239.1 million kuna

* The coronavirus pandemic is expected to affect the performance in the next few months and possibly quarters and the results are seen falling below the levels in the last few years. The sales in 2019 reached 5.43 billion kuna

e ($1 = 6.9690 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens)