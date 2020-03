SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - Brazil steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional said on Thursday that it has not been impacted by a new coronavirus outbreak, and that Asian clients are still buying its iron ore.

CSN executives discussed the issue at a conference call with analysts to discuss 2019 results, where the company disclosed a net income of 1.13 billion reais in the fourth quarter, beating expectations. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)