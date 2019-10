Hormigas, cucarachas y grillos: un manjar con sabor a "papitas tostadas"

A bullet ant (Paraponera Clavatta) walks on a leaf at the Braullio Carrillo National Park, 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of San Jose, June 5, 2012. According to a recent poll, Costa Ricans would agree to pay higher taxes if it is used for actions to promote the environment, according to local media. Costa Rica, with more than 30% of its territories held in national parks, celebrates World Environment Day today. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate (COSTA RICA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY ANIMALS) - GM1E86608PS01