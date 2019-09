BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The board of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes has approved a primary share offering, the property developer said on Monday in a securities filing.

The offering will be coordinated by Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, ITAU BBA, Morgan Stanley, J. Safra and XP Investimentos, the filing said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang)