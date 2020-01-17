Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 17

PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CARS: Czech car production dips in 2019 from record 2018 SLOVAK POLLS: Slovakia's fractious opposition would beat the ruling coalition led by the centre-left Smer party if an election was held now, an opinion poll showed on Thursday. GERMAN COAL EXIT: RWE RWEG.DE, Germany's biggest power producer, will cut about 6,000 jobs, or nearly a third of its current workforce, by 2030 as the country moves to phase out brown coal as an energy source, the company said on Thursday. * Story on compensation, including for EPH's Mibrag: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown retreated from a seven-year high in early trade on Thursday, as it approached a new resistance level after a blistering start to the year. EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices rose in wholesale market trading on Thursday as French nuclear availability, while up on the day, remained relatively tight due to ongoing strikes over pension reforms at a time that temperatures are due to fall. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2020 vs Euro 25.154 25.154 0 1.05 vs Dollar 22.584 22.587 0.01 0.34 Czech Equities 1,133.26 1,133.26 0.02 1.58 U.S. Equities 29,297.64 29,030.22 0.92 2.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= BONDS: Investor Radovan Vitek's real estate group CPI sold another batch of so-called green bonds worth 350 million pounds, which were 10-times over-subscribed allowing the seller to increase the amount of the 8-year bonds it sold. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 AIRPORT: Prague Airport handled a record 17.8 million passengers in 2019, up by 1 million. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)