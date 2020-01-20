Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 20

PRAGUE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== COALITION PARTIES MEETING: Agenda includes pension reform plans. DEBT ISSUANCE: The Finance Ministry will release detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds and T-bills in February (2 p.m.). KRETINSKY/TKAC RAISE CASINO STAKE: Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and his junior partner Patrik Tkac said on Monday that they had raised their stake in debt-laden retailer Casino to 5.64% from a previous 4.63%, via their joint investment firm Vesa Equity Investment. RATES ON HOLD: Czech interest rates are very likely to stay stable in 2020 or rise slightly if they do move, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Saturday. DEADLY FIRE: A fire in a home for people with disabilities killed eight people and injured 30 in northwest Czech Republic early on Sunday, fire and state officials said. The blaze occurred in a home where mostly men with mental and other disabilities lived, in Vejprty about 130 km (80 miles) northwest of Prague. BIRD FLU: The Czech Republic has its first case of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus in three years after an outbreak was reported on a poultry farm in the country's central region, the State Veterinary Administration said on Saturday. CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks mostly rose on Friday as the Prague market tested a two-year high while currencies fell, led by Hungary's forint touching a seven-week low. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for early next week rose in the wholesale market on Friday as temperatures were due to fall, triggering a rise in demand, while wind and nuclear capacities were tighter. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2020 vs Euro 25.151 25.142 -0.04 1.07 vs Dollar 22.66 22.672 0.05 0.01 Czech Equities 1,132.99 1,132.99 -0.02 1.56 U.S. Equities 29,348.1 29,297.64 0.17 2.84 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CIVIC DEMOCRATS: The centre-right Civic Democrats reelected Petr Fiala as their leader at a congress on Saturday. He said he expected the five opposition parties to contest the election in three groups. Pravo, page 1 U.S. AGAINST CZECH DIGITAL TAX: The U.S. reserves the right to take retaliatory measure when the Czech Republic imposes a 7 % tax aimed at the largest technology firms, a U.S. source said. Hospodarske noviny, page 1 WAGE GROWTH TO SLOW: Companies plan smaller wage increases this year than the last year, with majority of firms planning hikes of u to 5%, a survey showed. Last year, most firms raised wages by 5-10%. Hospodarske noviny, page 11 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)