Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 20

    PRAGUE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    COALITION PARTIES MEETING: Agenda includes pension reform
plans.
    
    DEBT ISSUANCE: The Finance Ministry will release detailed
calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds and T-bills in
February (2 p.m.). 
    
   KRETINSKY/TKAC RAISE CASINO STAKE: Czech businessman Daniel
Kretinsky and his junior partner Patrik Tkac said on Monday that
they had raised their stake in debt-laden retailer Casino
          to 5.64% from a previous 4.63%, via their joint
investment firm Vesa Equity Investment.
               
    
    RATES ON HOLD: Czech interest rates are very likely to stay
stable in 2020 or rise slightly if they do move, central bank
Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Saturday.
               
    
    DEADLY FIRE: A fire in a home for people with disabilities
killed eight people and injured 30 in northwest Czech Republic
early on Sunday, fire and state officials said.
    The blaze occurred in a home where mostly men with mental
and other disabilities lived, in Vejprty about 130 km (80 miles)
northwest of Prague.
               
    
    BIRD FLU: The Czech Republic has its first case of the
highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus in three years after an
outbreak was reported on a poultry farm in the country's central
region, the State Veterinary Administration said on Saturday.
               
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks mostly rose on Friday
as the Prague market tested a two-year high while currencies
fell, led by Hungary's forint touching a seven-week low.
               
    
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices for early next
week rose in the wholesale market on Friday as temperatures were
due to fall, triggering a rise in demand, while wind and nuclear
capacities were tighter.
               
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2020
 vs Euro                   25.151     25.142    -0.04     1.07
 vs Dollar                 22.66      22.672     0.05     0.01
 Czech Equities         1,132.99   1,132.99     -0.02     1.56
 U.S. Equities         29,348.1   29,297.64      0.17     2.84
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT


===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    CIVIC DEMOCRATS: The centre-right Civic Democrats reelected
Petr Fiala as their leader at a congress on Saturday. He said he
expected the five opposition parties to contest the election in
three groups. 
     Pravo, page 1
    
    U.S. AGAINST CZECH DIGITAL TAX: The U.S. reserves the right
to take retaliatory measure when the Czech Republic imposes a 7
% tax aimed at the largest technology firms, a U.S. source said.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 1
    
    WAGE GROWTH TO SLOW: Companies plan smaller wage increases
this year than the last year, with majority of firms planning
hikes of u to 5%, a survey showed. Last year, most firms raised
wages by 5-10%. 
    Hospodarske noviny, page 11

                        
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
