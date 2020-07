SAO PAULO, July 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugstore chain d1000, controlled by drug distributor Profarma has filed with Brazilian securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering.

The offering will be managed by broker XP Inc and will mainly involve the sale of d1000 new shares to raise money for expansion. Profarma had announced the hiring of banks to manage the offering earlier this week. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)