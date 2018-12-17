Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Elior, Jack in the Box, Russia’s central bank, Itaú Corpbanca; Updates Embraer SA, SSE, Saxo Bank, Bulgarian Energy Holding)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Brazil’s Embraer SA will receive the same net proceeds from a deal to sell 80 percent of its commercial jet unit to Boeing Co, even though the U.S. aircraft maker increased the enterprise value which includes debt by 11 percent. Transaction costs have increased, Embraer said, and it expects net proceeds to total $3 billion. Boeing will pay $4.2 billion for its 80 percent stake.

** Russia’s central bank said that at least three potential bidders, including one foreign investor, had expressed an interest in acquiring Asia-Pacific Bank which it bailed out earlier this year.

** SSE and Innogy scrapped plans to merge their British energy retail operations after the industry regulator proposed a cap on consumer bills, leaving SSE searching for new options for its struggling business.

** SSE has not received any other specific offers for its retail business, its CEO said, following the collapse of a proposed tie up with Innogy’s npower.

** Saxo Bank is to buy Dutch online bank BinckBank for around $480 million to expand in the online trading and investment business where competition is heating up.

** Payments company Ingenico, which had attracted bid interest after a string of profit warnings, said it had dropped talks over a possible deal and was working on a new strategy plan.

** Hitachi Ltd has not given up yet on its nuclear project in Britain, a senior executive said, denying recent media reports that it was considering scrapping the 3 trillion yen ($26.61 billion) project.

** Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd said its open offer to buy an additional 26 percent stake in India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd will not proceed as per the timeline following a court ruling.

** Spain’s state-held lender Bankia said it had sold a portfolio of toxic assets with a gross value of 3.1 billion euros ($3.5 billion) to two subsidiaries of U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, confirming a Reuters report on Friday.

** The Qatar Financial Centre released a statement distancing itself from a newspaper report which said it planned to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank.

** Standard Chartered PLC has agreed terms for the sale of its private equity division, ending a more than two-year effort to shed a business the bank no longer deemed central to its strategy.

** State-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) was fined 77 million euros ($87.3 million) by EU antitrust regulators for blocking rivals’ access to key gas infrastructure in Bulgaria over a five-year period to 2015.

** Burger chain Jack in the Box Inc said it is exploring options, including a sale, and has held talks with potential buyers, sending its shares up nearly 7 percent.

** Asked about talk that France’s Elior was sounding out potential suitors for its airport and motorway catering unit, Italy’s Autogrill said it was ready to consider any opportunities that could create value for shareholders.

** The consolidation of Itaú Corpbanca's operations in Colombia will take another year, a high-ranking executive at the Chile-based bank's Brazilian owner Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said.