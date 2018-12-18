Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds J&F Investimentos SA, Siemens, Rent-A-Center, DNO)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp said it will sell its stake in two Australian thermal coal mines for A$750 million ($539 million).

** A consortium led by British private equity firm Bridgepoint has made a takeover offer of 9.19 billion Swedish crowns ($1 billion) in cash for Swedish gaming company Cherry AB , Cherry said.

** Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd has raised its holdings in Ecuador gold and copper developer SolGold Plc, nudging further ahead of the company’s second biggest investor BHP Group,.

** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O and Sprint Corp S.N have won backing for their $26 billion merger from two national security reviews on Monday, clearing key hurdles in their tie-up bid.

** Nigeria’s Access Bank has agreed to takeover mid-tier rival Diamond Bank, the lenders said on Monday, in a deal both said would create Africa’s largest bank by customers.

** Fletcher Building has agreed to sell the Formica Group to Netherlands-based Broadview Holding BV for $840 million as New Zealand’s largest builder streamlines its business, sparking a rally in its shares.

** Brazil’s Embraer SA will receive the same net proceeds from a deal to sell 80 percent of its commercial jet unit to Boeing Co, even though the U.S. aircraft maker increased the enterprise value which includes debt by 11 percent.

** J&F Investimentos SA, the holding company controlled by the Batista family which also owns meatpacker JBS SA, has agreed to sell its transmission lines for 942.5 million reais ($243 million) to Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (Taesa), the company said in a statement.

** EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager voiced concerns over a plan by Siemens and Alstom to create a Franco-German rail champion and the impact the deal would have on high-speed trains in Europe.

** Rent-A-Center Inc said it terminated its buyout deal with Vintage Capital Management, as the buyout firm did not extend a deadline to close the deal that is yet to get regulatory approval six months after being announced.

** Norwegian oil firm DNO has bought another 914,732 shares in Faroe Petroleum at 151.6 pence each, it said.

Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru