Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

** Unilever said it has agreed to buy ‘The Vegetarian Butcher’, a fast growing Dutch producer of plant-based meat replacements such as vegetarian hamburgers, imitation meatballs and fishless tuna.

** Santander Brasil has become the sole owner of card processor Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. after buying an outstanding 11.5 percent stake in the firm for 1.43 billion reais ($367.29 million), it said on Wednesday.

** GlaxoSmithKline plans to split into two businesses - one for prescription drugs and vaccines, the other for over-the-counter products - after forming a new joint venture with Pfizer’s consumer health division.

** Britain’s competition watchdog said Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s $925 million acquisition of Roper Technologies Inc’s unit Gatan raised concerns that prices of specialist microscopes could go up and quality could suffer.

** Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said it will buy 7 percent of U.S. insurer Aflac Inc for about $2.4 billion, as the postal and financial conglomerate seeks new profit-drivers to counter weak growth prospects.

** Canada’s biggest grain handler, Richardson International Ltd, said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy Wesson, a retail brand of canola and vegetable oils, from Conagra Brands Inc .

** A federal judge said on Tuesday that he was considering using a court-appointed monitor to make sure CVS Health Corp refrains from fully integrating with insurer Aetna while he examines the companies’ settlement with the government.

** Australia’s GrainCorp Ltd said it was providing suitor Long-Term Asset Partners Pty (LTAP) due diligence to put forward a more certain proposal.

** Civitas Solutions Inc, a U.S. provider of home and community health services to people with disabilities, on Tuesday signed a deal to be acquired by funds advised by Centerbridge Partners L.P. in a deal valued at $641 million.

** Africa-focussed private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners said it has acquired a majority stake in Kenyan restaurant chain Artcaffe Group, the latest sign of growing international private equity investor interest in East Africa.

** Virgin Atlantic Ltd said it was continuing to look at a range of options for Flybe Group Plc, including making a takeover offer, weeks after the British regional airline announced it was open to a sale.

** Switzerland’s biggest telecoms group Swisscom is expanding deeper into user data by buying the rest of an online directories business it does not already own from media company Tamedia for about 220 million Swiss francs ($222 million).

** Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, still sees its 24 percent stake in France’s Fnac Darty as essential to its desire for more consolidation in the sector even if it has no imminent plans for buys.

** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to acquire a 49 percent stake in Asia-focused firm Cleantech Solar, the energy giant’s second investment in solar power this year.

** Britain’s BP has launched the sale of U.S. oil and gas onshore assets that could raise more than $3 billion to help pay for other fields in the United States it bought in October from BHP, industry and banking sources said.

** Volvo has agreed to sell 75.1 percent of WirelessCar, a digital service developer specializing in connected driving, to Volkswagen for 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($121.5 million), the Swedish truckmaker said.

** Britain's largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc indicated it is interested in making a 400 million pound ($504.36 million) bid to buy Legal & General Group's general insurance unit, Sky News reported, citing City sources.