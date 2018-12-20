Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Cigna, Novartis, Altria Group, Oranje-Nassau Energie, Societe Generale, Marex Spectron, Macquarie, Embraer, Casino, Enel, Siemens, Cargill; Updates Faroe Petroleum,)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1800 GMT on Thursday:

** Cigna Corp closed its $54-billion deal to buy Express Scripts Holding Co, creating one of the biggest providers of pharmacy benefits and insurance plans in the United States, a combination it says will help it improve healthcare coordination and cut costs.

** Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group Inc announced it would pay $12.8 billion to take a 35 percent stake in Juul Labs Inc, a marriage between an old-line tobacco giant and a fast-growing electronic-cigarette rival looking to make inroads among smokers.

** Novartis is to buy French contract manufacturer CellforCure from biologics company LFB to boost the Swiss drugmaker’s capacity to produce cell and gene therapies such as its $475,000 Kymriah cancer treatment.

** British North Sea-focused oil and gas producers, Oranje-Nassau Energie (ONE) and Dyas, have agreed to merge to expand production, the privately-owned companies said.

**U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co slashed a A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) buyout proposal for Australian accounting software maker MYOB Group, a sign of the souring appeal of high-tech investments and sending the target’s shares down.

** Australia’s competition regulator approved aerospace and defence company Thales S.A’s 4.8 billion euro bid for chipmaker Gemalto after the French company accepted a court enforceable undertaking to divest a part of its business.

** Reinsurer Swiss Re has agreed a deal with Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group under which MS&AD will invest a further 315 million pounds ($398.19 million) into Swiss Re’s closed book business ReAssure.

** French bank Societe Generale has agreed to sell its bank in Serbia to Hungary’s OTP Bank, as SocGen continues its retreat from parts of eastern Europe while OTP gradually increases its presence in the region.

** Societe Generale said it had agreed to sell its 35 percent stake in consumer credit business La Banque Postale Financement to its majority owner La Banque Postale.

** Britain’s Faroe Petroleum reiterated its opposition to a hostile bid by Norway’s DNO, which it said was “inadequate” and substantially undervalued the Aberdeen-based firm.

** A German court in Munich said that industrial gases group Linde AG did not have to ask its shareholders for approval of its planned merger with U.S peer Praxair at a general meeting.

** Commodities broker Marex Spectron said it had signed an agreement to acquire the customer business of Chicago-based Rosenthal Collins Group LLC (RCG).

** A consortium of investors including the Poland’s sovereign wealth fund PFR is close to buying the country’s DCT Gdansk port terminal, owned by the infrastructure fund of Australia’s Macquarie, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** A Brazilian judge issued a new injunction blocking the proposed sale of 80 percent of planemaker Embraer’s commercial aviation division to Boeing Co.

** Casino has signed a deal to install data centres in its warehouses and storerooms in the debt-laden French supermarket retailer’s latest effort to diversify its revenue.

** Axereal has agreed to buy the malt business of U.S. agri giant Cargill, in a deal that will bolster the French cooperative’s international reach.

** Britain’s CMA competition watchdog and its counterparts in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain have teamed up against Siemens and Alstom, saying they “fall far short” of addressing concerns over their rail deal.

** Italy’s biggest utility Enel is “very close” to selling its stake in solar joint venture EF Solare to partner F2i for around 200 million euros ($229 million), a source familiar with the matter said.

Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru