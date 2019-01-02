Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Banca Carige, BRF)

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brazil food processor BRF said it had finalized the sale of 92 percent of its Argentine subsidiary Quickfood SA to Marfrig Global Foods SA.

** One of the temporary administrators of troubled Italian lender Banca Carige said there was no merger on the horizon for the bank. Earlier on Wednesday, the European Central Bank appointed three administrators to take charge of the bank.

** Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said it plans to sell up to 8 billion yuan ($1.16 billion) worth of new shares in Shanghai to help fund its purchase of Canada’s Nevsun Resources Ltd.

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said it would sell 30 percent of desalination firm IDE Technologies to Alfa Partners for 530 million shekels ($142 million).

** State-owned defence contractor Israel Aerospace Industries said it was in talks to invest in local drone maker Aeronautics.

** Bulgaria has extended the deadline for submitting bids to run Sofia’s airport for a third time to Feb. 5, following changes in the documents for the concession contract, transport ministry data showed.

** India’s cabinet has approved the merger of state-run Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda in a step aimed at cleaning up the country’s banking system. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)