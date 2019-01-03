Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Petrobras, Coca-Cola, KKR; Updates Bristol-Myers)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it would buy Celgene Corp for about $74 billion, creating one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies and combining two significant cancer drug businesses.

** Brazil’s PetroRio SA and Australia’s Karoon Energy Ltd are among the bidders for a mature shallow water oilfield owned by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, according to two sources speaking on condition of anonymity, as the state-run oil major marches ahead with an ambitious divestment program.

** The European Commission said it had cleared the sale of the Costa Coffee chain to U.S. drinks maker Coca-Cola Co from British restaurant and hotel owner Whitbread Plc.

** U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co Inc said it will acquire a 50 percent stake in Seattle-based aircraft leasing company Altavair AirFinance and make a $1 billion capital commitment to create a portfolio of leased commercial aircraft with partner.

** Shares of Arconic Inc closed up 9.7 percent after Bloomberg reported that Apollo Global Management LLC is in talks to buy the U.S. aluminum products maker for about $22 a share, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Chinese construction company Jangho Group Co Ltd has proposed to acquire medical centre operator Healius Ltd for A$1.7 billion ($1.2 billion), marking what would be one of the mainland’s biggest healthcare plays in Australia.

** The founder of South Korean gaming company Nexon is set to sell a controlling stake worth around $9 billion in Nexon’s holding firm NXC Corp, the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported.

** Swiss bank UBS is not looking to merge with any other bank, Chairman Axel Weber told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, dismissing speculation that UBS could join forces with Deutsche Bank.

** Talks between ailing German public sector bank NordLB and fellow public-sector lender Helaba about a possible merger have ended, Germany daily Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing no sources.

** Norwegian oil company DNO said that it now requires only 50 percent of Faroe Petroleum shareholders to back its takeover bid after it lifted its stake in the UK firm, boosting the chances the hostile offer will go through.

** Israeli engineering firm Baran Group said a foreign engineering group has expressed interest in buying 50.01 percent of the company, sending its shares surging.

** Polish state-run lender Alior Bank has sought approval from the antimonopoly watchdog to take over Ruch, confirming speculation of a potential bid for the newspaper distributor.

** Renova Energia SA’s board of directors has rejected an offer from AES Tietê Energia to acquire some of its wind projects, according to a securities filing. (Compiled by Mary Ann Alapatt and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)