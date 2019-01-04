Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Embraer, Banca Carige, Broadcom Inc)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Celgene Corp and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will have to pay $2.2 billion if either of the drugmakers walks away from their $74 billion merger announced on Thursday, according to a regulatory filing.

** Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he is concerned that a proposed sale of 80 percent of Embraer’s commercial aviation business to Boeing could lead to the U.S. planemaker taking over all of the division.

** Insurer Rothesay Life is planning a 3.5-billion-pound bid for a unit of reinsurance company Swiss Re AG, Sky News reported, putting into question the Zurich-based company’s plans to list the British unit in 2019.

** The Italian government has had preliminary contacts with Banca Carige over potentially buying the troubled bank’s bad loans to try to revive its fortunes, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

** The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has rejected Canadian electric utility Hydro One Ltd’s proposed C$6.7 billion ($4.97 billion) acquisition of Avista Corp, the companies said.

** An entity controlled by Hudson’s Bay Co Chairman Richard Baker will buy the stake owned by a unit of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board in the Canadian retailer, according to L&T B Cayman Inc, a top shareholder in Hudson’s Bay and a joint buyer.

** Norwegian oil company DNO ASA has achieved another slight increase to its stake in Faroe Petroleum Plc , it said as it continues its battle for control of the British business.

** Norwegian stock exchange operator Oslo Bors VPS Holding ASA called for potential buyers to come forward, hoping to find a more generous suitor after Euronext NV’s 625 million euro ($713 million) offer to buy the company.

** The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal filed by a subsidiary of Broadcom Inc seeking to put an end to a shareholder lawsuit concerning its 2015 acquisition of Emulex Corp. (Compiled by Debroop Roy and Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)