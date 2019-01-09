Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds CVS Health Corp, Engie SA, Valcambi; Updates Alibaba Group Holding)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: ** The U.S. Justice Department has said in a court filing that a partial government shutdown could delay its response to comments on pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp’s purchase of health insurer Aetna, a necessary step in a court giving final approval to the deal. ** Pan American Silver Corp’s $1.07 billion cash-and-stock offer to buy rival Tahoe Resources Inc was approved by shareholders of both companies, putting responsibility for Guatemala’s troubled Escobal mine in the hands of a new owner. ** China’s Alibaba Group Holding has acquired German data analysis firm Data Artisans, the Berlin-based startup said, in a deal reported to be worth around 90 million euros ($103 million). ** Norwegian oil company DNO has raised its stake in Faroe Petroleum to more than 50 percent, it said on Wednesday, satisfying a key condition of its hostile bid for the British competitor. ** Astaldi has received court approval to take out a bridge loan worth 75 million euros ($86 million), the Italian builder said on Wednesday, confirming what a source told Reuters earlier. ** French energy group Engie SA hopes to resume talks to buy a gas transportation subsidiary of Petroleo Brasileiro SA this year, the chief executive of Engie’s Brazilian unit was quoted as saying. ** Swiss precious metals refiner Valcambi has made a $16 million offer to buy the assets of Miami-based rival Republic Metals Corporation (RMC), which filed for bankruptcy last year, a source familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma and Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)