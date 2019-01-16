Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Husky Energy Inc, Louis Dreyfus Company, Logum, Embraer SA, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Alstom, updates Fiserv Inc)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv Inc said it had agreed to buy payment processor First Data Corp in a $22 billion all-stock deal, the biggest ever acquisition in the booming market for digital payments.

** Husky Energy Inc expects to secure over 50 percent support from MEG Energy shareholders for Husky’s C$3.3 billion ($2.5 billion) unsolicited offer to take over the rival oil producer by Wednesday’s deadline, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire U.S.-Israeli software developer ClickSoftware Technologies for around $1.5 billion, the Calcalist financial news website reported.

** Louis Dreyfus Company said it would sell or wind down its small dairy business by the middle of this year as part of an overhaul to revive growth at the agricultural commodity giant.

** Denmark’s DSV has made a $4.1 billion takeover approach to Swiss rival Panalpina to try to close the gap on the world’s top three freight transport companies.

** Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd said it would buy a 51 percent stake in National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB (NEVS) for $930 million, as the Chinese healthcare service provider continues to diversify into new energy automotive industry.

** Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said it expects to keep $1 billion in cash after paying off all of its debt once a proposed $4.2 billion deal with Boeing Co closes, although it warned of little or no profit in the next two years.

** Brazil’s solicitor general has overturned one injunction that prevented state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA from proceeding with one of its largest divestitures, the government said in a statement.

** Internet Gold-Golden Lines’s latest attempt to sell its holdings in the parent company of Bezeq Israel Telecom has failed.

** European bank regulators do not think Germany’s two largest banks, Deutsche and Commerzbank, should merge, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** The German government views a proposed merger of France’s Alstom and Siemens’ rail business as important for securing the competitiveness of the European rail industry, a German government spokesman said.

** Private equity group Ardian is seeking to sell Schleich, the German maker of Smurf figurines as well as plastic animals, dinosaurs, knights and elves, two sources familiar with the deal said.

** Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem said it was in talks to take part in the privatisation of Zimbabwe’s Chemplex that produces phosphorus fertilisers.

** U.S. investment firm General Atlantic is buying a minority stake in Germany’s powercloud GmbH, it said, adding it would support the energy software group in its expansion efforts.

** Logum, the company operating Brazil’s sole ethanol pipeline, is looking to expand the system into central Brazil to reach more plants and possibly the nascent corn-based ethanol industry, which is expected to grow. (Compiled by Shradha Singh and Soundarya J in Bengaluru)