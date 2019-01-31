Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Italian non-performing loan management company Cerved Group SpA said it had agreed to buy the property services arm of Greek lender Eurobank Ergasias SA for up to 13 million euros ($15 million).

** Deutsche Bank AG is expecting a government-brokered merger with rival Commerzbank AG by mid-year if efforts to restructure the lender fall short of targets, Bloomberg reported.

** Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the world’s biggest shipbuilding group, has announced a share swap deal worth 2.1 trillion won ($1.98 billion) to take over second-ranked Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd and create a global heavyweight controlling over 20 percent of the market.

** South Korean gaming firm Netmarble Corp said it will form a consortium to bid for a controlling stake in NexonCi Ltd’s holding company, the latest to show interest in a deal that could be worth about $9 billion after Kakao Corp.

** German financial watchdog Bafin said that it is launching a probe into potential market manipulation in the trading of Wirecard AG shares, after Wednesday’s sharp drop in the share price.

** Australia’s Link Administration Holdings Ltd said it would sell its corporate and private clients business to fund administrator Apex Group Ltd for 240 million pounds ($315.17 million).

** Kenya’s NIC Bank Ltd announced plans to merge with Commercial Bank of Africa to create the third-biggest bank in the region, sending NIC’s shares up more than 20 percent.

** Hyundai Motor Co announced a $48 million investment in a contract auto manufacturing joint venture in South Korea that will create 1,000 new jobs but prompted strong protests from its unionised workers.

** U.S.-based Berry Global Group Inc said on Thursday it was considering a possible cash offer for RPC Group PLC, rivalling Apollo Global Management LLC’s 3.3 billion pounds ($4.33 billion) deal to buy the British packaging products maker.

** Indonesia will finalize in May a plan to put four state banks under a holding company, marking the sector’s biggest shake-up since the Asian financial crisis as authorities try to create a lending powerhouse in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

** Thailand’s Central Group, the country’s largest retail conglomorate, confirmed on Thursday it will invest $200 million in a local entity of Singapore-based ride-hailing application Grab.

** Grocery distributing company United Natural Foods Inc filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Merrill Lynch claiming the investment banks put their financial interests ahead of the company’s when they advised it on a multi-billion acquisition last year.

** Advertising group WPP PLC has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in consulting firm Richard Attias & Associates (RAA) to the founder of the firm, Richard Attias, a RAA spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

** Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it would pay $350 million to buy a refinery in Pasadena, Texas, from Brazilian state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, confirming a Reuters report from Monday.

** AGL Energy Ltd said it had terminated the sale of its North Queensland gas assets to a consortium of China’s Shandong Order Gas and Orient Energy. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)