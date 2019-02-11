Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Amcor, Sainsbury)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Australian packaging company Amcor Ltd secured EU antitrust approval for its $5.25 bln buy of Bemis Co Inc after agreeing to sell the U.S. company’s medical packaging business in Europe to address competition concerns.

** Britain’s competition regulator has extended the review period for Sainsbury’s proposed 7.3 billion pound ($9.5 billion) takeover of rival supermarket group Asda by eight weeks to give it more time to consider evidence recently provided to them. ** Altria Group will tap the European investment grade corporate bond market to help finance its $12.8 billion purchase of a stake in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, the Marlboro maker said in a regulatory filing. ** Brazil’s securities regulator has launched an administrative probe into a top executive at jetmaker Embraer SA regarding an announcement about its proposed joint venture with Boeing Co, newspaper Valor Econômico reported. ** Morgan Stanley said it would buy Canadian employee stock plans manager Solium Capital for C$1.1 billion ($900 million). ** Euronext raised its bid for Oslo Bors to around 6.79 billion Norwegian crowns ($786 million), upping the stakes in a battle with Nasdaq for the Norwegian stock exchange operator. ** U.S. fund manager Franklin Templeton and Turkish private equity firm Actera are among the bidders in talks to take control of Abraaj’s Turkish assets after negotiations with other buyers faltered, two sources familiar with the deal said. ** An activist investor urged online food delivery firm Just Eat to pursue merger talks with a peer such as Takeaway.com, saying it did not trust the board to get the appointment of a new CEO right. ** Chroma Ate Inc, a Taiwanese provider of test and measurement equipment, has agreed to buy 20.5 percent of Israel’s Camtek Ltd for $74.3 million in cash, Camtek said.

** British retail tycoon Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct has withdrawn its offer to buy scandal-hit British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings, a source told Reuters.

** Norwegian bank DNB still plans to sell its 20-percent stake in stock market operator Oslo Bors VPS to Nasdaq, despite a higher bid by Euronext , the bank said.

** Some 38 percent of shareholders of Oslo Bors VPS have extended their support for Euronext’s offer for the Norwegian stock exchange operator, Euronext CEO Stephane Boujnah said.

** A set of Indian investors are keen to join the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc to buy East West Pipeline Ltd (EWPL) for an enterprise value of 130 billion rupees ($1.83 billion), the Economic Times reported, quoting people aware of the development. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)