Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Johnson & Johnson said it would buy Auris Health Inc for $3.4 billion in cash, gaining access to the privately held company’s surgical robotic scope used in respiratory procedures and the detection of lung cancer.

** Executives from T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp faced tough questions from lawmakers about how the companies’ planned merger would affect prices and jobs, especially in rural America.

** Italy’s state-controlled railways Ferrovie dello Stato said it would start negotiations with Delta Air Lines and easyJet to draft a rescue plan for struggling carrier Alitalia.

** British pharmaceutical firm Clinigen Group Plc said it had agreed to acquire the U.S. rights to Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG’s skin and lung cancer drug Proleukin for a total of $210 million, including some future payments.

** Italy’s Massimo Zanetti Beverage said it had signed a deal to buy Portugal’s Cafes Nandi in a move to boost coffee production in the country.

** Italian infrastructure group Salini Impregilo hopes to present an offer for the construction assets of rival Astaldi by Thursday, Salini’s Chief Executive Officer Pietro Salini said.

** Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are considering a joint offer for Osram, the German lighting group which has been the subject of bid speculation said.

** Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional and port company Porto Sudeste have lodged complaints against miner Vale SA’s proposed acquisition of rival Ferrous Resources Ltd, antitrust regulator Cade said.

** Brazilian Privatization Secretary Salim Mattar said the country’s new government wants pension funds for state-controlled companies to sell their stakes in iron ore miner Vale SA, in what he called a “reprivatization.”

** Buyout group Vitruvian is putting German consumer credit online platform Smava up for sale, people close to the matter said.

** Serbian bank AIK said it now owned a majority of Slovenia’s Gorenjska Banka and was launching a bid for the remaining shares.

** Japanese commodity broker Okato Holdings Inc said it and Japanese financial and commodity broker Nissan Securities Co Ltd have agreed to hold merger talks.

** A venture including the company of the Turkish Football Federation’s chairman made the best bid in the tender to operate Turkey’s only legal sports betting company Iddaa, broadcaster NTV said.

** Italian fashion house Trussardi has completed the sale of a majority stake of around 60 percent to investment fund QuattroR, the two groups said.

** InterContinental Hotels Group has agreed to buy the brands and operating companies of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas for $300 million in cash, the owner of the Crowne-Plaza and Holiday Inn chains said, in a move that beefs up its luxury portfolio.

** Qatar’s Barwa Bank and the International Bank of Qatar (IBQ), which last year agreed to merge, plan to cut more than 150 jobs and to appoint Barwa’s boss as chief executive of the combined lender, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) plans to increase its stake in ACWA Power IPO-ACPO.SE to 40 percent from 25 percent and is looking to invest in electric vehicles and solar power, its managing director said.

** Alpiq is fighting Bouygues Construction over the purchase price for the Swiss utility’s engineering business bought by the French company in 2018, with Bouygues demanding 205.1 million Swiss francs ($204.08 million).

** Japanese map platform developer Dynamic Map Platform announced it plans to acquire Detroit-based map startup Ushr for up to $200 million in a bid to widen its geographical footprint in the burgeoning self driving cars market. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)