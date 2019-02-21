Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Merck & Co, Sberbank, Embraer, Reliance Communications, Ardian, CVS Health, Attunity, GPA SA, Swiss Re, DoublePoint Energy, Sainsbury, Corsair Components, MONETA Money Bank; Updates Nexon)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Czech lender MONETA Money Bank said it was lowering its offer for rival Air Bank and other assets belonging to Home Credit Group, after seeking better terms following discussions with its own shareholders.

** Corsair Components, one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of keyboards and computer peripherals aimed at the gaming market, is exploring a sale or an initial public offering that could value it at more than $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

** Sainsbury’s planned 7.3 billion pound ($9.5 billion) takeover of Walmart’s Asda can only be salvaged if Britain’s competition regulator fundamentally changes its analysis of Britain’s grocery market, experts said.

** DoublePoint Energy’s private equity owners are exploring a potential sale of the Permian Basin oil producer later this year that could value the company at as much as $5 billion, including debt, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Swiss Re is on the lookout for acquisitions for its corporate solutions division, the reinsurer’s finance chief told Reuters.

** Brazilian food retailer GPA SA prefers a strategic buyer for electronics subsidiary Via Varejo SA , the firm’s chief financial officer said.

** Software services provider Attunity Ltd it would be acquired by U.S. data analytics firm Qlik for about $560 million in an all-cash deal.

** CVS Health Corp has contacted banks to explore the sale of its Drogaria Onofre chain in Brazil, a newspaper reported, which could result in the U.S.-based pharmacy chain’s exit from Latin America’s largest country.

** French buyout group Ardian said it would buy a majority stake in education provider Study Group from asset manager Providence Equity Partners and build on its presence in key geographies through strategic acquisitions.

** Business tycoon Anil Ambani is planning to use a payment from his brother’s company and the sale of real estate assets to pay what he owes to Sweden’s Ericsson following a court ruling this week, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Brazilian planemaker Embraer said that a domestic court had dismissed a lawsuit filed by minority shareholders seeking to prevent a proposed sale of 80 percent of its commercial planes division to Boeing.

** Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank is in talks to buy Russian media company Rambler Group from businessman Alexander Mamut, several sources close to the matter said.

** Merck & Co Inc said it would buy drug developer Immune Design Corp for nearly $300 million, to gain access to its immunotherapy programs.

** South Korean tech firms Netmarble and Kakao and private equity fund MBK Partners have submitted initial bids to buy the parent of gaming firm Nexon, the Seoul Economic Daily said.

** The Croatian government launched a bid to find a strategic partner for national flag carrier Croatia Airlines , needed to expand its flight network, secure a capital boost and renew the fleet.

** Millicom International Cellular, a cable and mobile operator in Latin America and Africa, said it bought the mobile telecommunications assets of Spain’s Telefonica in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua for $1.65 billion.

** French investment firm Wendel SE said it would sell about 40 percent of its equity stake in security services company Allied Universal to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) at an enterprise value of more than $7 billion.

** German utility RWE will win unconditional EU antitrust approval to buy the renewables businesses of E.ON and Innogy in a deal that will reshape the German energy market, people familiar with the matter said.

** European Jewellery brand APM Monaco is looking for a buyer and a deal could potentially fetch close to $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A is interested in buying assets put up for sale by smaller peer Ascopiave, the A2A chairman said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)