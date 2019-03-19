Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

March 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Columbia Pacific Management’s Asian hospital business has drawn interest from global private equity players, including KKR, CVC and Carlyle, in a sale the U.S. investment company has pegged at about $2 billion, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** The chief executive of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will step down next month, the company said, as it prepares to cede control of its commercial aviation division to Boeing Co for $4.2 billion.

** Shares of IT services company Mindtree Ltd and conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell after L&T said it agreed to buy a fifth of Mindtree and aimed for a much bigger stake via market deals and an open offer.

** Australia’s Healthscope Ltd said the Foreign Investment Review Board had approved Canadian investment firm Brookfield’s takeover offer for the hospital operator along with associated property transactions.

** Telecoms operator Iliad cut its cash-flow target for 2020 in France after a challenging year marked by heavy market promotions that hit revenues, and it added it was considering selling part of its mobile assets.

** German lawmakers have criticised deputy finance minister Joerg Kukies and Goldman Sachs, alleging a conflict of interest in the U.S. investment bank advising state-backed Commerzbank on a possible merger with Deutsche Bank. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)