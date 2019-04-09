Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Wells Fargo & Co, Newlat, Axioma, Deutsche Bank, St Gobain, Petrobras, RedSeal; Updates Wynn Resorts and Telenor)

April 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** U.S. retirement plan administrator Principal Financial Group said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co’s retirement plan services business for $1.2 billion, as it seeks a larger presence in markets serving mid-sized companies.

** Italian food group Newlat, which is planning a Milan listing this year to raise funds for acquisitions, is looking at Kraft Heinz’s Plasmon division.

** Deutsche Boerse is buying risk management software provider Axioma for $850 million, the stock exchange operator said, and plans to merge the unit with its existing index business to create a new analytics firm.

** Deutsche Bank’s Chief Executive had a series of meetings with Germany’s deputy finance minister before and immediately after it announced merger talks with a state-backed rival, according to information revealed by the government.

** A plan by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund to make a significant investment in Deutsche Bank has stalled, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

** French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he was examining all options regarding St Gobain’s Pont-A-Mousson plant, including possible deals with a Chinese partner or a U.S. fund.

** Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA released new rules for companies that intend to bid for its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) subsidiary Liquigas Distribuidora, according to a filing.

** Private equity firm Symphony Technology Group said it has taken 70 percent stake in cybersecurity company RedSeal, a deal worth about $70 million.

** Wynn Resorts Ltd, the world’s No. 2 casino operator, said it scrapped preliminary talks to acquire Crown Resorts Ltd for A$10 billion ($7.1 billion), after the Australian Financial Review broke news of the negotiations.

** Buyout group Apollo is preparing French glass bottle maker Verallia for a stock market listing later this year, in what could become one of the largest French initial public offerings of the year, people close to the matter said.

** Telenor will enter Finland’s telecoms market after agreeing to buy a controlling stake in the country’s third-largest mobile firm DNA, completing its presence in the Nordic region.

** Japan’s JERA, the world’s top buyer of liquefied natural gas, said it had signed an agreement with a Mitsubishi Corp unit to buy up to 16 cargoes, or 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), of LNG from the LNG Canada project. (Compiled by Shanti S Nair and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)